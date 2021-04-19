Valve’s Anti-Cheat ban system may now have an exception when it comes to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive esport tournaments.

READ MORE: The state of game streaming in 2021

In a post on the Counter-Strike blog last week, it was revealed that competitive players who have been VAC banned may receive flexibility if the ban is over five years old.

Explaining the rule in more detail, it went on to say “Moving forward, a VAC ban will only disqualify a player from an event if it was either received less than 5 years prior, or if it was received at any time after their first participation in a Valve-sponsored event (e.g., after participating in a qualifier for an RMR event).”

Advertisement

Counter-Strike staff were quick to remind players that “VAC bans stay in place with all of their other effects; the only change is how they influence your eligibility to play in Valve-sponsored events.” This announcement will affect the upcoming Regional Major Rankings season.

Professional esports player Elias Olkkonen received a VAC ban at the age of 14, when a friend was allegedly using his account. He attempted to sue Valve over the impact this had on his gaming career, but the courts ruled against him.

Valve have been vocal about their VAC bans being “non-negotiable”, so this is their first step toward allowances for old bans.

Earlier in the year, a developer was banned from Steam for naming his company “Very Positive”. His game, Emoji Evolution, was also removed. It was released to Steam in December, a take on the classic Alchemy game where elements are combined to produce a new one.

The developer had changed both fields for Developer and Publisher to “Very Positive”, meaning at a glance these appeared to be the aggregate score for the game.