Court rejects ‘Destiny’ cheat creator’s claim that Bungie hacked their PC

A U.S. District Court judge has dismissed claims that Destiny 2 developer Bungie hacked the PC of a cheat creator.

Bungie is currently engaged in a lawsuit with AimJunkies, a site that creates and sells cheats for Destiny 2. While the case was briefly thrown out in April due to a lack of evidence, Bungie re-filed the legal complaint with more supporting evidence.

However, AimJunkies filed a countercomplaint alleging that some of Bungie’s new evidence had been gained by accessing the PC of James May, a third-party cheat creator, without permission.

According to the claim, Bungie allegedly accessed May’s computer “on several occasions” and “obtained information from his personal files without his knowledge or authorisation.”

Bungie denied the accusation, and U.S. District Court judge Thomas Zily has now dismissed AimJunkies’ counterclaim.

“May has failed to sufficiently allege that Bungie accessed his personal computer and files without authorisation,” reads Zily’s ruling (TorrentFreak, via Eurogamer). To support his allegation that Bungie accessed his personal computer, May relies on a document that Bungie purportedly produced during discovery in this matter.”

Zily added that May “does not explain what this document is or how it evidences instances in which Bungie allegedly accessed his computer without authorization and downloaded his personal information,” and described the claims as “insufficient.”

AimJunkies has been permitted a chance to refile its counterclaim with more evidence, however Zily agrees that “Bungie has made a strong showing that the counterclaims should be dismissed with prejudice.”

In August, AimJunkies claimed that the company’s cheats had no effect on Destiny’s popularity, and accused Bungie of having a “bullying mentality.”

Though this case has faced some setbacks, Bungie has previously found success with taking cheaters to court. In June, cheat site Elise Boss Tech agreed to pay Bungie £10.7million to end a lawsuit between the companies.

In other gaming news, esports org TSM is “consulting legal counsel” after FTX, the company’s sponsor, declared bankruptcy.