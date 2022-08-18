‘Crash Bandicoot 4’ and ‘Spyro’ remaster studio teases its next game

Activision Blizzard studio Toys For Bob appears to have teased its next project after 2020’s Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

The Spyro Reignited Trilogy and Skylanders developer began supporting development of Call Of Duty: Warzone in 2021, although the studio now appears to be teasing its 18th original game.

After a tweet from August 15 asked Twitter users to guess all 18 of the studio’s titles in order, the results showed that the 18th title is in fact after Crash Bandicoot 4, which was Toys For Bob’s most recent game (via VGC).

Thanks for playing along, how many did you guess correctly? Ya know, it's pretty convenient we have more wall space to cover… 😉 pic.twitter.com/g4A5hkAHk3 — Toys For Bob (@ToysForBob) August 16, 2022

This upcoming game is believed to be another original Crash Bandicoot title, with some evidence pointing towards the developer’s return to the franchise. Last year Toys For Bob celebrated the franchise’s 25th anniversary, with co-studio head Avery Lodato saying: “Happy 25th anniversary Crash, we’ll see more of you very soon.”

Journalist Jez Cordon also mentioned that a new multiplayer Crash Bandicoot game – which some think is called Wumpa League – could have been announced at the Xbox and Bethesda showcase, but it wasn’t.

Cordon added that the name is apparently no longer Wumpa League, and that its a sort of four-player brawler but centred around Crash Bandicoot and characters from the franchise. Perhaps similar to the original PlayStation title Crash Bash.

In regards to Toys For Bob’s 18th game, the studio very deliberately hasn’t revealed what it is yet, but the Twitter post above indicates that an original title is on the way, outside of the studio’s Call Of Duty: Warzone work. The title may very well come to Xbox Game Pass day one as well, with Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard set to go through sometime next year.

In other news, Just Cause developer Avalanche was reportedly working on a cancelled Iron Man game back in the 2010’s.