Crash Bandicoot 4 easter egg might be teasing a sequel

A new Crash Bandicoot 4 easter egg has been discovered, and it’s one which might be teasing a sequel.

In the game’s very first level, Crash begins his journey on the beach, next to a TV set. Spinning the TV will reveal each of the logos for the three N. Sane Trilogy games, followed by Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time’s logo. The TV then switches off.

Initially, fans thought this was a simple nod to Crash’s past. The very first Crash Bandicoot game also started on a beach, while the area also features an inflatable Spyro The Dragon, Crash’s long time platforming rival.

Advertisement

However, if players return to the beach with maximum, 106% completion, a fifth logo will appear briefly. It shows a blue and orange circle with a wumpa fruit in the middle, but what it means is anyone’s guess.

There's a new image that appears on the TV after you beat the game? Teasing Crash 5 or a spinoff? #PS4share pic.twitter.com/w6cEKJwcaE — Kevin Fagaragan (@kimmotman) November 29, 2020

With the distinctive orange and blue colours of Crash though, some fans suspect the Crash Bandicoot 4 easter egg may be a teaser for a sequel or spin-off.

After years without a major release, the Crash series has put out three games since 2017. Activision has put a lot of faith in the renaissance, so teaser or not, we’ll likely see more Crash in the future.

First there was the N. Sane Trilogy, which remastered the three original Naughty Dog games. This was followed by Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled, which included a full remaster of the original Crash Team Racing, bulked up with characters and tracks from Nitro Kart, plus monthly Grand Prix events.

Advertisement

In between those two games, Activision also rebooted Spyro The Dragon with Spyro: Reignited, which was handled by Toys For Bob. These developers were the lead on Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, and Activision may push out a new Spyro game before dealing with Crash’s future.

Either way, fans will be excited by this new development.