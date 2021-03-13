‘Crash Bandicoot 4’ gets a PC release date of March 26

Toys for Bob‘s Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is heading to the PC on March 26.

Activision are bringing the game, which is a direct sequel to 1998’s Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped , to PC by the end of March, less than six months after its launch for consoles.

The game will be coming to Battle.net, and will support 4k resolutions, and uncapped framerate. The recommended specs, which will see the game hit 1080p, 60fps require 16GB of Ram and at least a GTX 970 or an AMD R9 390.

The game will cost £35 on release, and is currently already available on Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time was released on current-gen consoles in October last year to critical acclaim. NME’s Stacey Henley called it a “sublime platformer” that understood the “classic Crash trilogy while also realising the perfect way to update it” in her four-and-a-half star review.

Crash is also receiving a mobile game called Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! for iOS and Android devices on March 25. On the Run! will be an endless runner, created by King the developer known for Candy Crush Saga.

It will feature boss fights, craftable weapons, and customisation options such as the Blue Hyena skin which is available for players who pre-register for the game ahead of launch.

Fans of the series speculated that an easter egg for reaching 106 percent completion in Crash Bandicoot 4 was teasing a sequel, but there has been no news of a follow up at this time.