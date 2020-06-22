‘Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time’ confirmed, reveal coming later today

The long-awaited fourth game in the Crash Bandicoot main series has been confirmed, and will be revealed very, very soon.

Developer Toys For Bob and publisher Activision announced the game through the official Crash Bandicoot Twitter account. The news confirms that the recent leaks are true, and the game will indeed be called Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

Check out the tweet below.

🌀😮🌀 Tune in June 22 @ 8AM PDT / 4PM BST for Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time reveal. Official reveal > leaks, promise 😉 pic.twitter.com/chSNyILcpn — Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) June 21, 2020

The tweet doesn’t reveal much, but instead alludes to a larger reveal coming on June 22, 4pm BST. It includes a short clip of Crash playing on a PlayStation 4, before a character in the game cracks through the screen, seemingly opening an unknown dimension.

The tweet also promises that the reveal will better than the leaks: “Official reveal > leaks, promise”. It’s About Time first leaked last week, when Gematsu noticed that a new Crash game had been rated for the PS4 and Xbox One in Taiwan.

It’s About Time will be the fourth main game in its long franchise, which includes a ton of remasters and kart racers, and even a mobile game. The last main entry in the franchise was 1998’s Crash Bandicoot: Warped. The main trilogy has since been remade, dubbed the N. Sane Trilogy in 2017.

The game’s synopsis as of now reads: “Crash is relaxing and exploring his island in his time, 1998, when he finds a mysterious mask hidden away in a cave, Lani-Loli. The mask is one of the Quantum Masks and apparently knows Aku-Aku, Crash’s mask friend! With the Quantum Masks returning and a Quantum Rift appearing near our heroes, they decide to bravely head through to different times and dimensions to stop whoever is responsible.”

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time has a current release date of October 9 according to the leaks. More will be revealed soon.