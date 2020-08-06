‘Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time’ reveals new characters and modes

Toys For Bob have released an extended gameplay video for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, highlighting many new aspects of the game.

The new gameplay breakdown was featured during PlayStation’s State Of Play presentation and introduced new playable characters, a new feature titled N.Verted Mode and earnable skins.

It’s previously been revealed that both Crash’s sister Coco and nemesis Dr. Neo Cortex would be playable in Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. Now, series villain Dingodile will be a playable character with his own unique moves.

Players will be able to play full levels in alternate timelines to the main story as Dingodile, possessing a vacuum gun to solve puzzles and platforming challenges. The vacuum gun can be used to perform tasks such as sucking up TNT barrels and launching them at obstacles.

A new mode was also announced known as N.Verted Mode and offers a new way to experience Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. Based off the concept of a mirror mode, the new gameplay feature will let players experience levels in a host of new unique art-styles, such as splattering paint to see your path forward, or traversing through a neon wasteland.

All levels will be replayable in N.Verted Mode and offer players the opportunity to earn further rewards or see how their favourite levels have been changed up.

Unlockable skins will also be available, meaning players can dress up the characters in an assortment of outfits, such as dressing Crash up as a biker. These can all be earned in-game and will not be made accessible through microtransactions.

Check out the full gameplay walkthrough below:

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is set to release later this year on October 2 and will act as a true successor to the original trilogy. One of the main new features is Quantum Masks, which will change the gameplay up in new ways, such as slowing down time or phasing objects in and out of existence.

NME recently previewed Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and jumped into three levels from the game. In the preview, NME noted that the game could “potentially [be] the best ‘Crash Bandicoot’ entry to date, but the ability to play as other characters raises concerns about the overall pace of the game.”

PlayStation’s State Of Play event delivered various game announcements and news to viewers. A brand new stealth focused multiplayer game titled Hood: Outlaws & Legends is coming to PC and consoles in 2021, and Hitman 3 was revealed to be getting PlayStation VR support.