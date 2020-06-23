The first trailer for the upcoming Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time was revealed yesterday (June 22) – watch it below.

During an IGN interview with Toys For Bob’s design producer Lou Studdert, further insight into how the game has evolved since the original trilogy was shed.

When asked why this instalment was called Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time when more than four games featuring the character have been released since the PS1 era, Studdert said: “It’s not just Crash 4 because narratively we’re continuing off of where Crash 3 ended, where, Uka Uka, N. Tropy, and Neo Cortex are trapped in time and space. But we’re also continuing off of the gameplay of the original trilogy.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere during the interview it was revealed that Crash won’t be simply just be running and jumping, he can now wall run, grind on and below rails, and rope swing to accomplish new challenges.

A new ability known as Quantum Masks will play a big part of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, with players tasked to find four of them. Once found, each will allow players to use a new ability in levels. Two have been shown so far, one of which gifts the ability to freeze time while the other will alter gravity to get Crash past certain obstacles.

You can check out the masks in action in the reveal trailer below:

The difficulty of the original trilogy was also addressed, with Studdert explaining what the developer is doing to ensure a smoother experience. “We want to have less difficulty spikes,” Studdert said, but also later went on to explain extra challenges and modes have been added to “really bring the pain” to a true Crash fan.

Advertisement

In regards to modes, two different gameplay styles will be available for players in the game – retro or modern. Wumpa fruit in the game is collected as a form of in-game currency and go towards end-of-level goals. Players who opt for retro mode will stick to the original games playstyle which incorporates a lives system and 100 fruit being needed to earn extra chances. Game overs are also possible and will be incorporated.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is set to be released on October 2 for PS4 and Xbox One.