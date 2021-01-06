‘Crash Bandicoot’ artist shares scrapped Tawna skins on Twitter

The concept artist for Crash Bandicoot has shared some of the more creative designs for Tawna that didn’t make it into the final game.

Rob Duenas, the concept artist in question, shared the early designs for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time over on Twitter. The two alternate looks have proved popular with fans of the series already, sparking conversation about what could have been.

Happy New Years! Thought I'd share some early Crash 4 concept development. Here's an early takes I did on Tawna Skins! I can't share everything but what I can, I will…

.#crashbandicoot #conceptart #gamedev pic.twitter.com/rpeSTZ27tJ — Rob Duenas (@Sketchcraft) January 4, 2021

One outfit arms Tawna with a samurai sword and snake-print jeans, while the other goes for a sweeter approach with a fruity school-uniform inspired get-up.

Although it is unclear why these skins were absent from the final game, it seems the final decision saw only Crash Bandicoot himself and Coco with interchangeable aesthetics. Duenas’ specific comment about not being able to share everything may be a good sign for fans, as there’s a possibility some designs have been recycled for future games.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time gave Tawna a massive revamp from the start, and was received positively by the community. An easter egg was recently discovered that fans believe could be an indicator of a sequel, sporting the distinctive orange and blue colours of Crash.

The Crash series has been busy over the last few years, releasing multiple games since 2017. The N. Sane Trilogy remastered the original three games to critical acclaim, and Crash Team Racing got a new installment in the form of Nitro-Fueled. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time was the final release in this schedule, but there may be more to come.