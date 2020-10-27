‘Crash Bandicoot: On The Run!’ arrives on iOS and Android next year

The previously announced mobile game Crash Bandicoot: On The Run! will be launching early next year, developer King has announced.

The game is set to launch in Spring 2021 for iOS and Android, according to a press release. Accompanying the release window is a brand-new trailer that showcases the title’s gameplay.

Crash Bandicoot: On The Run! is a new take on the endless runner genre, following in the footsteps of classic games such as Temple Run, introducing elements such as boss battles and platforming challenges.

The game will incorporate many nostalgic elements from past Crash games, such as the opportunity to play through fan favourite level, The Lab, previously seen in the original game. It also features returning characters, such as Fake Crash, as bosses players must face off against.

Check out the gameplay trailer below:

Pre-registration has started for both iOS and Android users. All players who pre-register will receive a Blue Hyena Skin, from Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled.

The iconic hero has seen a resurgence lately with the release of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, the latest mainline instalment in the series. The title saw the franchise return to its roots, as a direct sequel to 1998’s Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped.

In a glowing four-and-a-half star review, NME’s Stacey Henley called Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time a “sublime platformer, one which understands the classic Crash trilogy”, adding that “there’s more than enough here to entertain Crash fans of all ages, experiences and skill levels”.