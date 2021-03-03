‘Crash Bandicoot: On The Run!’ lands March release date

Activision has finally announced its upcoming mobile game Crash Bandicoot: On The Run! will arrive on March 25 for iOS and Android devices.

Player who pre-register for the game ahead of its release will receive a free Blue Hyena Crash skin at launch. The brand has also released a brand new trailer for the upcoming game.

Watch it below.

Crash Bandicoot: On The Run! will the series’ beloved genetically enhanced bandicoot take on an endless-runner style game. Throughout the game, Crash will venture through many of the series’ classic levels such as Temple Ruins, Turtle Woods, Bear It and more.

Players will also fight bosses, craft new weapons, acquire new customisable options and have the ability to play with friends. Crash Bandicoot: On The Run! is being developed by King, most notably known for the immensely popular Candy Crush Saga.

Crash Bandicoot: On The Run! will release two weeks after Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time drops on the PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch, on March 12. The latter will also launch on PC later this year and will be available through Battle.net. More information can be found here.



Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will support native 4K at 60fps on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, while the Xbox Series S version will be upscaled to 4K. The PC version of the game will also support 4K resolution, based on players’ specs, while frame rates will be uncapped and at 60fps with recommended specs.