Creative Director of ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ returns to work at Naughty Dog

The creative director of Marvel’s Avengers has returned to former employer Naughty Dog.

READ MORE: The best games you missed in 2020

Shaun Escayg, who worked as the writer and creative director for Crystal Dynamics‘ Marvel’s Avengers has left the studio to return to his former workplace.

Escayg revealed the move via Twitter, saying: “Happy to be back with the Dogs!”

Happy to be back with the Dogs! pic.twitter.com/0xcKIwFUkW — Shaun Escayg (@ShaunEscayg) April 19, 2021

Advertisement

Escayg is yet to reveal what he is working on at Naughty Dog, but his bio has credits him as a Creative Director and Writer.

In response to Escayg’s announcement, the Naughty Dog official Twitter account responded: “Excited to have you back at the studio and looking forward to doing awesome stuff together.”

Welcome back @ShaunEscayg! Excited have you back at the studio and looking forward to doing awesome stuff together. https://t.co/E23pQ00XjS — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) April 19, 2021

Naughty Dog were reportedly working on an expansion for The Last of Us Part II before it was shelved, according to information revealed by Jason Schreier in conversation with the MinnMax Show.

Although there will be no single player DLC, the studio promised that players would “eventually experience the fruits of our team’s online ambition, but not as part of The Last of Us Part II” leading many to believe a Factions style game was to be announced.

Advertisement

Factions – which was released alongside the first game – was initially meant to launch with Part II, but was cut because it “grew beyond an additional mode that could be included with our enormous single-player campaign”.

Since then, Naughty Dog have been hiring developers to work on a multiplayer game, including job listings for an Economy Designer (Multiplayer), requirements of which include “understanding of narrative tone” and “robust knowledge of multiplayer action game”.