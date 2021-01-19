Creators of ‘Enderal’ mod for ‘Skyrim’ working on a commercial game

The developers of the expansive Enderal mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim are hard at work on a new “commercial project”.

Originally spotted by PC Gamer, the latest patch notes for Enderal has a message to fans about what they are currently working on.

SureAI, the team behind the mod, states that they no longer have as much time to work on patches, with patch 1.6.4.0 being the final update. The notes state that they are currently “working on a new, commercial project which will hopefully be announced this year” and to “stay tuned for news and keep an eye on our social media channels.”

Enderal is a total conversion mod for Skyrim, which was released in June 2019, and creates a new environment for players to explore. The mod was released to overwhelming praise from critics and players, and is currently sat at “very positive” on Steam‘s user reviews.

Alongside a new environments, the mod had a new, fully voiced storyline. The mod completely overhauled aspects present in the original game such as skill systems, classes, combat, and added entirely new systems such as survival.

Skyrim will turn 10 years old this year, and as such fans have already been speculating about what might come from the title’s anniversary.

Earlier in the year, fans of the The Elder Scrolls in general were speculating on the potential setting of the sixth game in the series, as the official Elder Scrolls account tweeted a cryptic message alongside a tweet that featured a map of Skyrim with three lights on top of it, potentially hinting at a future setting reveal.