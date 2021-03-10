‘Creed II’ actor cast as Krieg in the ‘Borderlands’ movie

The upcoming live action adaption of Borderlands has found its Krieg.

Variety has reported that Russian boxer-turned-actor Florian Munteanu is in “final talks” to portray Krieg in Eli Roth’s upcoming Borderlands film. “Florian brings real humanity and multiple layers to a character who on the surface seems totally insane and brutally savage,” Roth said in a statement.

Roth continued: “Krieg was by far the most difficult role to cast, and Florian brought him to life and grounded him in a way that I didn’t know was possible. He’s going to be a brilliant Krieg and will fit in perfectly with our incredible cast.”

Advertisement

Munteanu has since confirmed the news on Twitter, saying: “Here we go. So hyped for this one. Fell in love with the role immediately once I had my eyes on it. Can’t wait to bring Krieg to life. LET’S ROOOOOOOOLL”.

Here we go. So hyped for this one. Fell in love with the role immediately once I had my eyes on it. Can't wait to bring Krieg🪓 to life.

LET'S ROOOOOOOOLL 🔥🧨🧨🔥

.#anotherone #boderlands #krieg pic.twitter.com/mIc5zhwKzT — Florian Big Nasty Munteanu (@big9nasty) March 9, 2021

Krieg is a towering figure in the Borderlands franchise, born from a bandit family. He was ill-treated by his mother for being weak, which fuelled him to grow stronger. He is eventually experimented on by Dr. Benedict.

Krieg eventually transforms into a “Psycho” and snaps, killing Dr. Benedict, and becoming the menacing character that the franchise has grown to love.

Munteanu is best know for playing Viktor Drago in Creed II opposite Michael B. Jordan, and is also set to appear as Razor Fist in Marvel’s Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings.

Munteanu now joins a stacked cast that features the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis as Dr. Tannis, Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Jack Black as Claptrap, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina (who Krieg protects throughout the game) and Kevin Hart in an unnamed role as a former soldier turned mercenary.

Advertisement

The Borderlands film will be produced by Avi and Ari Arad of Arad Productions and Erik Feig of Picturestart. Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford and Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick are set to executive produce. The film’s screenplay is being written by Craig Mazin, and will be distributed by Lionsgate.

A release date for the film has yet to be announced.