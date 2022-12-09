‘Crime Boss: Rockay City’ announced – starring Michael Madsen, Danny Glover, Vanilla Ice and more

Of all the new games announced at The Game Awards the most surprising might be Crime Boss: Rockay City, coming from 505 Games and InGame Studios.

Crime Boss is a first-person shooter (FPS) that has you blasting your way through Florida in the 90s, but the real surprise is the cast. The main character here is Travis Baker, portrayed by Reservoir Dogs actor Michael Madsen. Rounding out the cast is Danny Trejo, Danny Glover, Damion Poitier, Kim Basinger, Michael Rooker and Vanilla Ice, giving the game valuable 90s street cred, using the magic of digital art to de-age everyone to the right place.

Chuck Norris is also making an appearance in the game as the Sheriff trying to stop you from becoming a crime boss. Norris has appeared in several games but has been better known in recent years for his outspoken political views, the endorsement deal he signed with gun manufacturer Glock against the background of an epidemic of gun violence across the United States, or his guest appearance in the 2020 finale of the Hawaii Five-O reboot.

The trailer, correctly, puts the emphasis on the stars, and it really does feel like it could be One Last Job for several legends of 90s cinema.

Michael Madsen also is no stranger to games, he starred as Daud in the Dishonored series and also showed up in The Walking Dead: Season Two, Grand Theft Auto 3 and even Driver 3, but here he’s appearing as his 90s self, which feels like a compelling offering.

Crime Boss: Rockay City will release on March 28, 2023 on PC via the Epic Game Store, with console versions coming later in 2023 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S