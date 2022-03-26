‘Crimesight’ is being released by Konami next month

Konami has announced Crimesight, a futuristic PvP-focused mystery game, inspired by Sherlock Holmes, scheduled to be released in April.

Crimesight will be released on Steam on April 14 and allows players to take on the role of either an investigator or a villain. The villain must work to complete their tasks and deal with their target, while the investigators must stop the crime before it is committed.

The Steam page describes the setting of Crimesight. “London, 2075. A cutting-edge predictive system called Foresight AI is developed to predict future crimes based on network data. As a result, crime is reduced by 90% worldwide.

“However, the system soon predicts an unavoidable incident, one that could steer the world on the path to ruin. Fearing the worst, Foresight AI’s developers craft a new artificial intelligence that can track down and solve the most heinous of crimes before they occur.

“They dub this ai ‘Sherlock’, after the peerless detective of classic literature.” However, this ai then discovers that a rival ai responsible for the crimes, codenamed “Moriarty.”

Crimesight will cost £15 on Steam when it launches, but for those who want to try it out early, there is a limited demo on the way.

Players need to visit the Crimesight website and submit their details to sign up. Applicants will then be chosen by lottery and will receive a Steam key.

The demo will be available in the evening on April 10, from 6 PM to 11 PM.

