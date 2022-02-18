‘Cris Tales’ is next week’s free Epic Games Store title

Next week’s free title on the Epic Games Store will be Cris Tales, which is inspired by classic JRPGs.

Available for free between February 24 and March 3, Cris Tales will be replacing Brothers – A Tale Of Two Sons. Developed by both Dreams Uncorporated and Syck, Cris Tales is described as an “indie love letter to classic JRPGs with a new perspective.”

Players are able to experience the past, present and future simultaneously as each time period is split into a third of the screen. Enemies can be warped into the past or future where they will take on different characteristics, which can either benefit or hinder the player.

Cris Tales is inspired by classic titles such as Chrono Trigger and Final Fantasy 6, alongside newer games like Persona 5.

Cris Tales is currently £34.99 on the Epic Games Store, but will be free from February 24.

In the NME review of Cris Tales, Matt Kamen gave the game three out of five stars and said that “despite valiant attempts to be additive to the genre, Cris Tales never quite escapes from under the weight of its own influences.”

“If you don’t have a particular passion for the era, or a willingness to be swept up in a decidedly old-school adventure, Cris Tales’ charms will likely be lost on you. For the target demographic though, this love letter will likely be received with all the affection the developers put into it.”

Cris Tales is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

