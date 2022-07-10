‘Crisis Core’ remaster targeting 120fps on PC

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion will run at 120fps on PC when it releases this winter, as Square Enix attempts to bring it up to the quality of Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Producer Mariko Sato working on the upcoming PSP remaster has said that the team will be using Unreal Engine 4 to make sure that the game will be “visually aligned and up to the standards of Final Fantasy 7 Remake,” (via IGN).

This means that the PC version of Crisis Core will target 120fps, whilst the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 versions will go for 60fps, with the Nintendo Switch version set to have “differences” in resolution and FPS.

“Our main purpose with this title is that we wanted a really wide range of players to be able to play on whatever platform that they desired,” added executive producer Yoshinori Kitase. “So we’re looking forward to seeing which platform that players go for because the gaming experience will be solid and the same great experience on all platforms.”

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion was announced back in June, with all of the 3D models being “refreshed” as the dialogue has now been fully voiced-acted, alongside a new arrangement for the game’s soundtrack.

The original Crisis Core is a prequel of Final Fantasy 7, which helps set up some of the pivotal characters and plot points in the game. That said, it seems like Square Enix is gearing up to re-expand the game’s universe by reintroducing Crisis Core to players.

At first, Square Enix were also unsure if this new retelling of Final Fantasy 7 needed two games or three, with the team saying they were unsure what the series needed when they first started development.

In other news, Kojima Productions has responded to the misidentification of Hideo Kojima as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s assassin, calling it “fake news.”