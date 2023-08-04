Watch ‘Critical Role’ star Matthew Mercer sneak into a ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ castle using 45 crates

Matthew Mercer, a prolific voice actor who is also known for his role on Critical Role, decided to climb over a castle wall in Baldur’s Gate 3 by stacking 45 boxes on top of each other.

Mercer was playing the game with Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke and livestreamed it at launch (August 3). The imposing fortress appeared unscalable, but Mercer took a different tack with breaching the castle: stacking tens of boxes and climbing them, before teleporting onto the castle’s walls.

For a seasoned dnd professional stacking 45 crates to vault over a castles ramparts is an obvious solution#BaldursGate3 pic.twitter.com/6dJcvcF03k — Asarge (@AndreSargeant) August 3, 2023

“Congratulations. Now what?” said Vincke. The answer was to use the Arrow of Transposition that swaps the player’s position with the final location of an arrow fired from their bow. Mercer shot an arrow over the gap between the stack of boxes and the castle and then teleported to his destination.

“That is, to be honest, very very smart,” conceded the CEO. Pertinently, this only worked for Mercer’s character as he had that item in his possession, so the rest of the party was stuck outside with 45 boxes.

This instance of ridiculousness is recognisable to Dungeons & Dragons players, and it goes to show the effort that’s been poured into Baldur’s Gate 3 in order for this to work. Fans have also linked the stacking boxes strategy with the stacking horses strategy that was used by his wife Marisha Ray in an Elden Ring one-shot campaign to overcome a similar obstacle.

It’s known that Baldur’s Gate 3 has 17,000 variations on its endings to reflect the level of player choice in its narrative. The game also allows multiclassing at the Balanced and Tactician difficulty levels, inciting even more personal expression.

