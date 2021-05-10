A new console has popped up on IndieGoGo, the ONE XPLAYER, promising to provide a handheld Steam experience for gamers “anytime, anywhere”.

The ONE XPLAYER, according to a press release, “is designed to provide players with a more flexible, portable, and space-free handheld PC gaming experience”. With ROM sizes of 1TB, 2TB, or 500GB, the console allows gamers to download and play Steam games on the move.

Inspired by the Xbox controller design, the console fits its buttons and triggers around an 8.4 inch Full-HD IPS Display – running at a resolution of 2560 x 1600. The ONE XPLAYER also has a Tiger Lake i7 CPU, double cooling fans, and several USB 4.0 slots.

Running on a Windows 10 OS, the console is capable of downloading and running Steam games. It will also support a fingerprint scanner for login, and a magnetic keyboard that can be attached for non-controller games.

The console is being produced by One-Netbook Technology, and has received support from Tencent Games – the publishers of PUBG Mobile. According to the company’s FPS tests, GEARS 5 is able to run at 130FPS, while most other AAA games (such as Tekken 7, Death Stranding, The Witcher 3, and Red Dead Redemption 2) all run at 60FPS.

The crowdfunding campaign went live this morning (May 10). The website is currently allowing sign-up for a “super early bird discount” which will bring the price down to $899 (around £638) for the basic model (500GB).

