‘Cruelty Squad’ teases new ‘Ikaruga’-style game on Twitter

The creator of Cruelty Squad has shared updates on his next game via Twitter.

Ville Kallio has mostly posted “cosmetic stuff” as he called it on Twitter.

The as yet untitled shoot-em-up is supposedly reminiscent of Ikaruga, the classic shooter from 2001.

So far, what has been gleaned is that the game has you take control of a fighter jet. Players have full movement around a portrait-orientated play area. The HUD and semi-static art are on the right and left hand sides of the screen respectively. There are no signs of enemies yet though.

mostly cosmetic stuff pic.twitter.com/klgXVaVHNe — Reincarnated Dismal Saint Moises Hallowell XII🧠💤 (@villecallio) January 25, 2022

It’s a shift of genre from Cruelty Squad, given that was a first-person-shooter, but there are some familiar elements. A partially implemented text box features suggests a storyline is coming.

At the end of last year, Kallio explained that his key aim was to make a simple game to learn raylib.

In which case, this may not be as big a deal as Cruelty Squad was. Instead, it may be the start of Kallio working on something more complex in future.

Cruelty Squad featured in NME‘s look at the best games of 2021 so far shortly after its release in the summer. It was also mentioned during the NME Gaming Podcast roundup of the year.

