‘Crusader Kings 3’ launches Royal Court expansion today

Paradox Interactive has launched the Royal Court expansion for Crusader Kings 3, adding more depth to the throne rooms and royal courts of the grand strategy game.

As the name suggests, the Royal Court expansion gives players more control over how they influence the game from their royal court. As well as adding a visual representation over the throne room, players will be able to hold court with their vassals and advisors.

Decorating and improving the quality of life in a royal court is important, as holding a more enjoyable – or impressive – court will attract higher quality guests. Decorating includes being able to put artifacts on display, however these can be stolen during a war.

These artifacts can be crafted by artists and other creative figures, who are in turn attracted by grander courts.

“There is but one true centre for power and prestige: a ruler’s court. Step into your own fully immersive throne room with Crusader Kings: Royal Court, and get ready to impress vassals and courtiers with your splendour and treasure on display. Watch visitors pay respect or family members squabble as you pass judgment in royal audiences, establishing the vital link between your people and your realm,” says the expansion’s Steam page.

Along with the release of Royal Court, Paradox Interactive has released a free update that adds more detail to the game’s culture system. The free update also brings an inventory system for combat gear, minor court positions, and a feature that lets players create their own coat of arms.

