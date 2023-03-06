‘Crusader Kings 3’ makes kingdoms livelier with Tours And Tournaments DLC

Paradox Interactive has announced new downloadable content (DLC) for medieval grand strategy game Crusader Kings 3, with Tours And Tournaments set to allow the hosting of extravagant events in players’ kingdoms.

READ MORE: The best strategy games of 2023

Tours And Tournaments was announced today (March 6) during the Paradox Announcement Show.

Set to launch this spring, Tours And Tournaments will allow players to host celebrations and tournaments in their realm, along with the ability for rulers to tour their lands.

Advertisement

Tournaments will offer a means of improving the host’s social standing or military prowess, while touring a realm will let players offer gifts to their vassals or extort them for higher taxes. Meanwhile, players will also be able to host weddings that serve as an opportunity to “honour your in-laws, cater to your vassals, and demonstrate your power”.

Tours And Tournaments will also introduce a travel system, which means that players will need to plan their route to and from each event. As demonstrated by Paradox, choosing different routes and varying entourage sizes can affect the speed and safety of your trip.

The DLC will also add more clothing options, armour designs, and the ability to award knightly accolades that can provide army-wide bonuses.

Meanwhile, the free update it launches alongside will introduce a new activity menu, updated interactions for certain in-game events, and “major” changes to vassal relations and domain management.

Elsewhere in the Paradox Announcement Show, the studio revealed that another of its grand strategy games, Europa Universalis 4, will receive an expansion titled Domination.

Advertisement

Domination will follow “the rise and fall of empires from the Renaissance to the Age Of Revolutions” and will offer new features and mission trees for some of the game’s largest nations.

In other gaming news, 50 Cent has deleted two social media posts that fans believed to be teasers for Grand Theft Auto 6.