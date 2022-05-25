‘Crusader Kings 3’ players can say goodbye to Visigoths

In the latest Crusader Kings 3 development diary, game director Maxence Voleau announced that the Visigothic culture is set to be completely removed in the next update.

Fate Of Iberia, an expansion pack for Paradox Interactive’s Crusader Kings 3, is set to release on the final day of this month. The expansion will flesh out the Iberian peninsula, adding several features to more richly immerse the player into the politics, religion and culture of the region during the playable time periods.

Crusader Kings 3 has a culture mechanic with gameplay implications, characters are friendlier towards characters who share the same culture, and culture has implications for which bonuses a player receives among other things.

While the Visigothic culture was previously a mainstay of the Iberian peninsula, this will no longer be the case going forward. The Visigothic culture will be removed in the upcoming patch.

“There’s a few reasons for this – Visigothic was always a bit of a wonky culture, a holdover from CK2’s Charlemagne DLC that made mapping 9th century Iberia very inexact but which added some fun flavour to the region. Since cultures before 1.5 were mostly cosmetic, it didn’t really affect actual gameplay much, even if it fudged history somewhat (not least by making the Visigoths hang around long after they’d diverged or hybridised),” said developers.

Since the release of the “Royal Court” expansion, culture has become more important in Crusader Kings 3 and this was enough to push Voleau and his team to axe the Visigothic culture which historically had been mostly wiped out by the time the game begins in 867 AD.

The development diary also reveals other specifics players can expect in Fate Of Iberia and its accompanying update. Clan contracts have been reworked to give more relevant flavour to Iberian politics, dissolution wars have been added that can collapse kingdoms and empires, faith has been changed to tie together different ecumenical branches to the same head of faith and hundreds of changes have been made to characters in the Iberian peninsula.

