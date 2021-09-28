Cryptohamster Mr. Goxx is a wheeling and dealing investor

Mr Goxx is the world’s first crypto-trading hamster that uses a custom-built office to trade crypto assets using real money.

Mr Goxx is a hamster who has a keen eye for business. His Twitch channel allows viewers to watch him make decisions such as buying or selling crypto. To make these decisions, Mr Goxx will spin his “intention wheel” to decide which asset he is interested in trading. He can then wander through either of two tunnels, one marked sell, the other buy. These decisions are then relayed and turned into actual purchases or sales.

Mr Goxx started with £285, and in the three months, since he began trading, he has raised his portfolio value to £426. Mr Goxx primarily deals at night, and viewers can see his activities using an indirect IR camera. So far, Mr Goxx is up by 19.41 per cent. This is better than the return on major stock markets such as the FTSE 100 or the Dow Jones.

The BBC interviewed the two German men behind the Mr Goxx project. They wished to remain anonymous. They said: “We felt that everything keeps getting more expensive these days and building savings is super-hard to achieve with high rents to pay. It seems like most people from our generation see no other chance than throwing a lot of their savings on the crypto market without having a clue what’s going on there.

“We were joking about whether my hamster would be able to make smarter investment decisions than we humans do.”

The name Mr Goxx may be a reference to a disaster that happened in the crypto market. Mt Gox was one of the largest crypto exchanges on the planet until it was taken over by hackers who stole hundreds of thousands of bitcoins. The company then had to file for bankruptcy.

