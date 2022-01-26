‘Crysis 4’ has been announced

Crysis 4 has been officially announced by developer Crytek after an image and post was briefly spotted on a Chinese social media website.

Crytek’s Twitter account has shared a cryptic video with the caption “It’s time to join the journey and be the hero. A Crytek announcement,” which then showed the number four at the end.

It's time to join the journey and be the hero. A Crytek Announcement. pic.twitter.com/Ohbux0w0s5 — Crytek (@Crytek) January 26, 2022

Advertisement

At around the 14-second mark a few frames show what looks like the screenshot used in the Chinese social media post that was very quickly taken down. As noted by Eurogamer, a new entry in the Crysis franchise was teased with a post and an image on the social media site bilibili. All links now lead to a 404 page, however.

Some translated text from that post read: “The “Crysis 4” project is confirmed, opening a new nano battlefield!. Follow @Crytek_Official, we will continue to update you with the latest news.”

Bon bah CRYSIS 4 a été confirmé par Crytek China sur Bilibili, l'une des plateformes RS les plus populaires en Chine. Lessgo ! pic.twitter.com/515OX7UoCr — Maxime CHAO (@MaximeChao) January 26, 2022

The accompanying image, which was shown in the trailer, saw someone in the famous nanosuit from Crysis submerged up to the neck in some sort of rubble. Exactly what this means for the series follow up remains to be seen, but it’s now 100 per cent official.

The last Crysis release was the Crysis Remastered Trilogy that launched last October. This followed the remaster of the original Crysis, and brought all three versions of the game up to 4K on PC, and included better textures, lighting, and visual changes. The last new game in the series was Crysis 3, which was released in 2013, meaning this potential Crysis 4 could be coming out nearly a decade after the last entry in the franchise.

Advertisement

In other news, the content roadmap for 2022 and beyond in Dying Light 2 has been revealed by Techland, and there’s a mix of free and paid content coming.