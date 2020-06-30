‘Crysis Remastered’ trailer leaks ahead of official reveal

Crysis Remastered is getting an official gameplay reveal tomorrow (July 1), but the trailer and release date has seemingly leaked early.

The footage has been uploaded to YouTube and shows PC captured gameplay from the upcoming remaster. The trailer describes Crysis Remastered as “fully remastered with the latest Cryengine features”.

It shows the game in action, boasting its frantic action and suit powers players can manifest such as invisibility. The gameplay also gives a first-look at the visual enhancements that have been made to the game for its re-release.

The game is set to release on July 23 – check out the trailer below.

Details of the game previously leaked via an Xbox Store listing has also gone live and delves into more details about the game with a description that reads: “The classic first person shooter from Crytek is back with the action-packed gameplay, sandbox world, and thrilling epic battles you loved the first time around – now with remastered graphics optimized for a new generation of hardware.”

Crysis Remastered will come with 4K graphics as well as high-dynamic range (HDR) to boost the visuals from its initial release back in 2007. At the time, Crysis was considered a benchmark for video game graphics at the time and the remaster aims to bring it up to modern standards.

The Xbox Store recently leaked that Star Wars Squadrons was coming when a banner for the game made its way onto the store page. The Mafia Trilogy also got revealed too soon when an Xbox Store listing alerted players of its arrival.

Crysis Remastered is coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.