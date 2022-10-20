‘Crysis Remastered’ trilogy will release on Steam in November

Crytek’s Crysis Remastered Trilogy will be releasing on Steam next month, following a period of exclusivity for the Epic Games Store since last October.

The PC, PlayStation and Switch versions of the Crysis Remastered Trilogy all released in October 2021, although the PC version of the game was exclusive to the Epic Games Store. Now though, Steam players will be able to purchase the game as it comes to the storefront on November 17.

The trilogy features all three remastered Crysis games in one bundle, and have been tweaked and enhanced for the optimal single-player campaign experience. Adjustments such as performance improvement, enhanced characters, in-depth weapons and environments have been added into the games.

NME’s Jason Coles reviewed Crysis Remastered back in 2020 when the first instalment was released, and said that he “had no idea just how bad things could actually get,” in relation to the game’s performance. Coles notes that players “can’t so much as turn a corner without the game punishing you for it by quartering your frame rate,” and that the gameplay was fun but “worthless if it doesn’t run properly”. Since then, Crytek has shipped several patches claiming to improve the game’s performance.

Those who already purchased Crysis Remastered when it became available in September will get a 25 per cent discount off the Steam bundle. As an introductory offer, for one week from release the trilogy will sell at 40 per cent off.

