Crystal Dynamics has delayed ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ next-gen patch till 2021

Marvel’s Avengers next-gen patch will no longer arrive this year and instead will be releasing in 2021, Crystal Dynamics has announced.

In a lengthy blog post, the developer addressed the current state of the game and what it intends to achieve in going forward. One of the biggest decisions is to delay the next-gen upgrade to 2021, and that the Kate Bishop downloadable content will receive a “slight delay”.

As a thank you for fans who have stuck around since the beginning, a free limited-time thank you bundle will be available from October 22. The package includes 1500 credits, 7000 units, 250 upgrade modules, 20 DNA keys, and a unique Sarah Garza-inspired nameplate.

The developer noted how the multiple issues have had a negative impact on fans, and stated this does not align with the company’s “value of craftsmanship”. Going forward, it will be adding numerous “community-driven features” in an effort to realign the game to players’ standards.

Amongst the implementations will be new features, including a ping system, the option to replay the main story campaign, a high contrast mode to improve readability, adjusted hero icon visibility, mission reward clarity, and clearer off-screen and ranged enemy attack indicators. There’s no set date on when these features will be coming, but the developer has set an active time frame of “the coming months”.

Outside of this, four key pillars are being focused on for Marvel’s Avengers future. The first will be performance and stability, which will focus on game crashes and freezes. Multiplayer and matchmaking is another focus, and is said to “draw from a larger pool of online players and provide faster ways to jump into desired content”. Rewards are also being redone, so that items feel worthy of the time players have put in to receive them.

The biggest focus is late-game content, which the community has been vocal over the lack of content. Recently, a new mission type known as Mega Hives was added, along with Tachyon Rift missions. Mega Hives are challenging gauntlets designed for players who prefer solo play, however, the team is now looking to add multiplayer to the mode. New mission clarifications for the Omega-Level Threats are also coming in the next few weeks.

Crystal Dynamics recently stated that it is “confident” players will return to the game, following dwindling player numbers. At the time, the developer said: “We are listening. We are making fixes, improvements, and additions as fast as we safely can to make Marvel’s Avengers the game we all aspire it to be.”