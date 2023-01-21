Crystal Dynamics to end support for ‘Marvel’s Avengers’

It’s been confirmed that Crystal Dynamics will end its support for Marvel’s Avengers later this year, following a final update in March.

Marvel’s Avengers was released in 2020 via Square Enix but “all official support” for the action-adventure brawlers will end on September 30, 2023, with the game also coming off sale on the same date.

After that date, “both single and multi-player gameplay will continue to be available” though Crystal Dynamics “can’t guarantee” this will remain the case forever.

Advertisement

Ahead of that, Marvel’s Avengers is due to receive its final 2.8 update on March 31. “Along with the end of development, we’ll also be turning off the cosmetics Marketplace. When Update 2.8 launches on March 31, 2023, Credits will no longer be purchasable and all remaining Credit balances will be converted into in-game resources to aid ongoing adventures,” said Crystal Dynamics.

An important announcement about the future of Marvel's Avengers: https://t.co/hTmenK6wmJ pic.twitter.com/JVZNNDNzZy — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) January 20, 2023

As a “show of our appreciation for our community” all cosmetic content will be made free for all players. “Gifting the full library of Marketplace cosmetic content is a way to thank our community by letting everyone experience the breadth and depth of content in Marvel’s Avengers,” said Crystal Dynamics.

“We know this is disappointing news as everyone in our community has such a connection to these characters and their stories. We’re so, so grateful that you came on this adventure with us. Your excitement for Marvel’s Avengers – from your epic Photo Mode shots, to your threads theorising who our next Heroes would be, to your Twitch streams – has played a large part in bringing this game to life.”

Earlier this week, Marvel’s Avengers faced backlash over its latest paid premium skin offering with fans calling it “lazy” and a “cash grab”.

In 2021, Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda revealed that Marvel’s Avengers has “not proven as successful as we would have liked”.

Advertisement

In other news, Firaxis has released a chaotically hilarious trailer to announce the release date for Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ first downloadable content (DLC).