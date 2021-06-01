Crytek confirms Crysis Remastered Trilogy in first trailer

German developer Crytek has revealed that the Crysis trilogy will be receiving a remastered collection later this year.

After a remaster of Crysis 2 was teased a couple of weeks back by the studio (via a series of Tweets), a remastered trilogy has now been confirmed, bringing together the three core Crysis titles. The collection will feature the single-player portions of the originally EA-published first-person shooter.

Crysis Remastered released on console and PC in September 2020 and will continue to be available, alongside standalone versions of the remastered Crysis 2 and Crysis 3. Florida-based studio Saber Interactive is helping to port the trilogy.

Check out the announcement trailer below

“We’re excited to announce that these iconic Crysis games are returning in one bundle, remastered for a new generation of hardware,” said Crytek project lead Steffen Halbig. “Each game is enhanced to look and play beautifully on today’s platforms, delivering the finest Crysis experience for both newcomers to our classic franchise or players wishing to relive the adventure.”

Crysis Remastered Trilogy will launch in Autumn 2021 across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

The developer also pointed out that those playing on next-gen consoles will have access to an “even smoother” overall experience.

Game remasters and remakes are more common than ever these days. Only last month did it supposedly leak that a remaster of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s campaign was in the works, with a launch expected this year.

Not to mention, there was also the high-profiled story that surfaced about The Last of Us getting its own PS5 remake in the near future.