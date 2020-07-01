Crytek delays ‘Crysis Remastered’ after fan backlash from leaks

Crysis Remastered has been delayed indefinitely after leaked footage of the game gathered negative feedback from fans.

The leaked trailer and Xbox Store page originally penned the release as July 23rd, but now developer Crytek has confirmed the game will release at a later unspecified date to bring it “up to the PC and console-breaking standard you’ve come to expect.”

The developer came forward with the news via the Crysis Twitter page. “Your passion for the Crysis franchise deserves an undeniably high-quality game, and we are committed to delivering just that,” the developer declared. “To ensure that commitment, we will need to delay the launch date (all platforms) and trailer premiere by a few weeks.”

The game was intended to receive a gameplay reveal trailer today which previously leaked yesterday (June 30). Fan reception criticised the graphical upgrades from the original release. “You might be aware of the leak yesterday, and we (Crytek) want you to know: we’ve seen all your reactions – the good and the bad – and we’re listening,” the statement reads.

Advertisement

“We hope you understand what we’re up to – and that you stay with us while we take time to make a few more improvements.”

You can read the developers full statement below:

We would like to share an important update with you all! pic.twitter.com/ylu0OisDf3 — Crysis (@Crysis) July 1, 2020

Crysis originally released back in 2007 for PC and pushed the graphical hardware at the time to its limits. The remaster aims to bring the visuals to modern standards as well as bringing the series to the Nintendo Switch for the first time.

The official Xbox Store page for Crysis Remastered describes the game as: “The classic first person shooter from Crytek is back with the action-packed gameplay, sandbox world, and thrilling epic battles you loved the first time around – now with remastered graphics optimized for a new generation of hardware.”

Advertisement

In other game delay news, Path Of Exile 2‘s beta has been pushed back to 2021. The developer Grinding Gear Games informed fans that the beta “is definitely not happening this year, due to significant schedule delays due to the pandemic.”