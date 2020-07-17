Crysis Remastered launches on Nintendo Switch next month and Crytek has provided a glimpse into how the game will run.

Crysis Remastered marks the first time the series has released on the Switch and will be released on July 23. The remaster is set to hit other systems at a later date and take full advantage of each system’s capabilities, however, a date has not yet been announced.

Ahead of its release later this month, Crytek has released a trailer highlighting how the game will run on the Switch and some of the technical aspects accompanying the release.

The gameplay is directly captured from the console and runs at 720p resolution, with a frame rate of 30 frames per second. Throughout the trailer, multiple technical details are demonstrated such as destructible environments, dynamic lighting systems, motion blur effects, explosion details and more.

Gyro aiming is also illustrated, which is a Switch specific addition to Crysis Remastered and allows players to use motion controls to fine-tune their aiming.

Check out the trailer below with all the graphical enhancements in action.

When Crysis released back in 2007 on PC it was considered the benchmark in graphics at the time, pushing the system to its limits. Since then the series has gone on to spawn two sequels, both of which made the jump to consoles.

The game was initially set to release on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, but was delayed since the reveal trailer leaked and sparked a backlash from fans. However, the developer since came forward to say the Switch version would still be releasing on July 23.

At the time, Crytek released a statement in which the developer said: “You might be aware of the leak yesterday, and we want you to know: we’ve seen all your reactions – the good and the bad – and we’re listening. We hope you understand what we’re up to – and that you stay with us while we take time to make a few more improvements.”