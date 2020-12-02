‘CS:GO’ pro Shroud hopes ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ will die “in a month”

Former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek has revealed his thoughts on CD Projekt Red’s upcoming release, Cyberpunk 2077.

During a recent stream, where he watched gameplay footage of the forthcoming game, Shroud said that he “hopes” the game will die “in a month,” in response to a viewer’s comment. He later explained that it’s because he does not want to spend too much time in a single-player game.

“I hope it’s not larger than a month. It’s a fucking single-player game,” he said. “I don’t want to be spending fucking my whole life in here. I wanna be spending just enough time and then get out, you know?”

Watch the stream below, with his comment at around the 1:16 mark.

But aside from his concerns about the game’s potential length, Shroud did note that he’s “excited” for the upcoming title. “I am excited to see what their definition of next-gen is, that’s what I am excited for. Like yeah, the game is going to be really cool, but I really want to know whether they are actually going to revolutionise and be truly ‘next-gen.’ We will see,” he said.

However, the steamer also expressed concerns about the game’s combat system: “I hope that the combat’s decent you know. That’s the only thing I’m worried about. I think they’ll get everything else right, but combat’s hard to nail.”

CD Projekt Red recently reaffirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on December 10, after a slew of major delays. It was originally set to launch on April 16, but was later delayed multiple times throughout the year in order to complete work on the game.

Back in September, the studio had reportedly entered “crunch” in order to finish the game in time for its release, despite previously noting that it would take a “non-obligatory crunch policy”. CD Projekt Red president and co-CEO Adam Kiciński later addressed the crunch period, describing it as “not that bad”, only to retract and apologise for those comments after backlash.