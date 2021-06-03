‘CS:GO’ pro Shroud praises ‘Valorant’ developer, calls it a studio that “truly gives a damn”

Former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive professional player Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek has sung Valorant developer Riot Games praises on the first anniversary of the game’s release.

In recent days, Riot Games has spoken at length about the successful journey of its tactical shooter one year since its launch on June 2, 2020. The developer revealed that the currently PC-only game has an average of 14million players a month, and that there’s even a mobile version on the way. However, its success has not only been noted by its creators, but also by the biggest names in the video gaming and streaming world.

Ex-CS:GO pro Shroud recently applauded Riot Games for the way it has handled the ongoing development of Valorant, calling it a studio that “truly gives a damn”, according to PC Gamer.

“I noticed [Valorant] really early on because it’s a genre that I love,” he said. “I come from competitive Counter-Strike, and Valorant is the first tac shooter in a long time that has a company behind it that truly gives a damn.”

Shroud then went on to explain why Riot Games has been successful in keeping Valorant “fresh” thus far. He cited the company’s constant updates with “new agents, maps [and] pushing meta changes”, as well as its notable support in the “competitive scene”.

Aside from Shroud, fellow streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins also showed his love for the shooter, noting that it’s a game he plays even when he’s not streaming. “I haven’t been streaming lately, but I’m still playing off-stream,” he said. “With how often Riot is updating the game and adding new content, that’s all any game lover could ask for.”

Last month, Riot Games announced a six-month suspension for professional Valorant player Jay “Sinatraa” Won for failing to cooperate with an ongoing sexual assault investigation. Alex Francois, the head of competitive operations for Valorant Esports, added that the team reviewing the case “had serious concerns with Sinatraa’s conduct during the course of the investigation”.