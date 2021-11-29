Cult hit PS4 game ’13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim’ is coming to Nintendo Switch

After emerging as something of a sleeper hit on PS4, the high-concept 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim will be bringing its bizarre mix of time travel, romance, and giant robot strategy battles to Nintendo Switch in 2022.

Developed by Japanese studio Vanillaware, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim sees players taking control of 13 different characters as they intersect across different time periods, from 1945 through to a distant future. The intricately woven story explores themes of determinism and predestination, all while trying to avert a looming apocalypse.

Advertisement

Gameplay is split into two major halves. In the “Remembrance” sections, players guide one of the numerous protagonists through hand-painted 2D worlds, interacting with other characters and making choices that can change the outcome of certain events.

Then, in “Destruction” segments, players control up to six characters in giant mecha called Sentinels in battles against hordes of kaiju. These sections blend real-time strategy with tower defence mechanics, as essential terminals must be protected from enemy attack.

Originally published by Atlus for the PS4 in 2020, the game was highly praised for its visual style and the complexity of its story. It also won or was nominated for numerous awards, including contention for “Best Narrative” at The Game Awards 2020. 13 Sentinels also won acclaim for its treatment of LGBTQ+ themes, particularly its presentation of a non-binary character.

Atlus has confirmed a worldwide release of April 12, 2022, for the Nintendo Switch port of 13 Sentinels. The game looks to be keeping everything intact from the PS4 release, including playing with original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The storybook structure of the game, with chapters hopping between its expansive cast, should prove to be a perfect fit for the Switch, especially for on-the-go play.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 are “on track” for their PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrades, with CD Projekt dating them for Q1 2022 and Q2 2022, respectively.