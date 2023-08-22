‘Cult Of The Lamb’ celebrates its anniversary with ‘Don’t Starve Together’ crossover

The developers of Cult Of The Lamb and Don’t Starve Together have collaborated to release themed items in each of their games to celebrate the former’s first anniversary.

In Cult Of The Lamb, players are able to decorate their settlement with a science machine, Deerclops chess piece, a pig head on a spike and more. Webber, one of the playable protagonists from Don’t Starve Together, also arrives in Cult Of The Lamb as a follower that has no need for sustenance due to its survival skills.

Additionally, the new Penitence Mode will put players through their paces as the Lamb must now look after their own needs too in order to remain the leader. Devolver Digital added that it also uses permadeath so any mistake will be the end for that particular Penitence run.

For the Don’t Starve Together fans, they can dress their Ewelets in the Lamb’s garb, as well as benefit from Cult Of The Lamb themed tabernacle decorations and a sealed chest skin.

“After this crossover, Cult Of The Lamb is working on a free major content update focusing on Cult gameplay for later this year and Don’t Starve Together will be continuing its new From Beyond content arc with events, items, content updates, and more,” Devolver Digital community strategist, Jared J. Tan, concluded.

In NME‘s three-star review of Cult Of The Lamb, it was praised as a “a true chimera of inspiration” with a dark sense of humour about the minutiae of controlling a cult.

“Over the course of the game, seeing my cult base grow into a hub of activity was awesome, and was only spurred on by the difficult emotions of burying my most loyal consiglieres behind the temple,” Jordan Oloman said. “Maverick dissidents like Bepis were also missed, but instead of a proper burial, their bones became the bread that fuelled the rest of the unit into hours of lumber harvesting and worship.”

In other gaming news, Mortal Kombat 1‘s audio description for its fatalities is a new accessibility setting that is becoming a source of entertainment for fans.