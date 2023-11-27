‘Cult Of The Lamb’ denies a “sex update” is coming

Cult Of The Lamb developers have denied that the upcoming Sins Of The Flesh update is the much talked about “sex update”.

Originally released in August 2022, Cult Of The Lamb is a spooky roguelite that tasks players with starting their own cult in a land of false prophets. The Relics Of The Old Faith expansion was released earlier this year, adding new attacks for each weapon, more relics to collect and upgraded enemies alongside brand new challenge modes.

Over the weekend, developers Massive Monster confirmed another expansion would be coming to the game in the near future. Titled Sins Of The Flesh, the expansion was promoted with an image showing adorable cultists wearing nothing but a well-placed fig leaf (via PCGamer).

📢ANNOUNCING📢 🐍SINS OF THE FLESH🔴 our next FREE MAJOR CONTENT UPDATE! 🔥 Loyal Cultist, your patience has not gone unseen. Coming very early next year, this update is packed with new features, stories, and more! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RYT4UJp9Tq — Cult of the Lamb (@cultofthelamb) November 23, 2023

This led players to assume Sins Of The Flesh was the “sex update”, which is an ongoing joke within the Cult Of The Lamb community rather than a promised expansion. Taking to the Steam forum, one concerned player wrote: “For the ‘sex update’ rumours, I hope the update won’t go too far on the sex as sometimes I play this in front of my kids. They enjoy watching those cute/funny animations. I will be disappointed if they add a sex mechanic into the game.”

“I doubt it will get more explicit than woohoo’ing in The Sims,” replied one player, with another adding: “My god, I never thought it’d actually become a reality.”

However, developer Massive_CM replied, quashing the rumours. “Don’t worry, the ‘sex update’ is more of a meme in the community, one some people are really running with. The age rating hopefully won’t change after this update, as we made sure content adheres to guidelines. Obviously everyone is different but I doubt you won’t be able to play in front of your kids if you do already!”

Details about what Cult Of The Lambs’ Sins Of The Flesh expansion will actually involve is still to be announced by Massive Monster, but developers have said the free update is due very early next year.

