‘Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course’ gets 2022 release date

Studio MDHR have revealed the release date for Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC alongside a new trailer – check it out below:

READ MORE: The 20 best games of 2021

Originally announced in 2018 with an expected release date of 2019, the DLC was originally pushed back to 2020 as the developer wanted to avoid its team entering “crunch”.

Advertisement

Then in 2020, the developers admitted that the expansion was “taking us a little longer than we thought but we want to make it a memorable experience. To be honest, I think we ultimately announced it a little bit too early based on when we actually put pencil to paper.”

Later that year, they officially delayed the game citing the extreme challenges created by the global pandemic.

However, at The Game Awards, it was revealed that Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course will be released June 30 2022 on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Steam. Check out the trailer below:

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course will feature new character Ms. Chalice and a whole load more content, including all new weapons, magical charms and the biggest bosses the studio have ever created.

Writing on their blog, Studio MDHR said: “While this isn’t a sequel, I can confidently say The Delicious Last Course has taken on a life of its own during development, and that it isn’t just your bog-standard game expansion.”

Advertisement

“Something I’m really excited for Cuphead fans to see with The Delicious Last Course is the way our team has really honed their craft during the course of development. From our designers to concept artists to animators and engineers, everyone spent the development of this game challenging themselves to innovate, and we have pushed to make The Delicious Last Course a true high watermark of everything we do at Studio MDHR.”

“There are individual phases of single bosses in this game that contain more attacks and frames of animation than entire bosses from the original Cuphead.”

As well as Cuphead, almost forty new trailers were revealed as part of The Game Awards. You can check them all out here.