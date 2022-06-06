Custom characters in ‘Warhammer 40,000: Darktide’ will still have plenty of banter

Fatshark has confirmed Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will include “thousands and thousands of banter lines” with the team looking to create a “sense of immersion”.

The first-person action game has already confirmed it will feature customisable characters but according to developers, that won’t get in the way of relationships or the various characterisation of each class.

In their first developer’s blog, narrative director Mårten Stormdal said: “In Darktide, players get to customise their own characters. They can step right into the Warhammer 40,000 universe and join the fight against Chaos.”

“Even so, we know our players love the interactions between the Ubersreik Five (we love them too!) so we’ve poured time and effort into creating a range of voice profiles for each character class so you can pick the personality that fits you best. We have hard bitten professional soldiers, devout crusaders, snarky outsiders and more. There’s something for everyone.”

Without party banter, there can be no Darktide – check out the very first Darktide #devblog — Warhammer 40K: Darktide (@Darktide40K) June 3, 2022

Stormdal went on to say that all that voice work is to “help players become part of the world – that sense of immersion that elevates any game.”

“It’s something we’ve had in mind from the start, through writing, casting and direction. In fact, given the sheer range of voice profiles in the game – we probably can’t tell you the precise number that will be live at launch, but it’s plenty.”

Talking about how the customisation will affect the relationships between characters, creative consultant Matthew Ward said: “While the characters are player-created, they all belong to particular archetypes – not only in terms of how they fight, but how they perceive the world. It’s like in Vermintide – Victor’s a quirky example of a Witch Hunter, but he’s still a Witch Hunter. The same is true here. Some of our archetypes work as a well-oiled team while others … well, not so much.”

“For each of our player classes (which I’m probably not allowed to talk about so shhhh) we took a long look at the core archetypes and not only what made them gel with Warhammer 40,000’s rich setting but what would make for fun team interactions – who likes who, who tolerates who, who hates who and so on,” he added.

