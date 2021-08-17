‘Cyberpunk 2077’ 1.3 patch revealed – GPS improvements incoming

CD Projekt Red has teased the 1.3 version of Cyberpunk 2077 in a video on its official YouTube channel.

The update, which CD Projekt Red also partially detailed on its site, will introduce several small changes that affect the overall experience. One of the biggest changes in the update will be an improvement to the minimap.

In its current state, the minimap is zoomed in to a degree where players can miss turns or important markers on the map. Modders fixed this at release, but CD Projekt Red is now officially implementing a change to allow the minimap to zoom out.

Advertisement

1.3 will also make character respecs more accessible. It is a feature in Cyberpunk 2077, but it involves using Tabula e-Rasa cards, which are expensive. Players will be able to respec for cheaper in the 1.3 update, but it will only allow players to move perk points around, so it won’t allow for complete build changes.

Gameplay designer Katarina explained the reasoning behind the change: “For our players, this feature will mean safer experimentation with builds. It is easily accessible and affordable for everyone, so there is no need to hesitate while investing in particular perks.”

The other teased change is an update to the clouds section of the game, which involves the protagonist finding a specific character. However, the UI isn’t clear enough, which led some players to the wrong character. In 1.3, Cyberpunk 2077 will label characters in this area clearer.

Those are the three major changes CD Projekt Red has announced. However, a stream will take place today (August 17), further detailing the 1.3 patch. The stream may also include details about the future of Cyberpunk 2077, including paid and free DLC, which has supposedly been in development for some time.

CD Projekt Red will probably also provide a release window for the 1.3 update. The last major update arrived in March of this year and introduced over 100 bug fixes for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, dataminers have found assets in The Last Of Us 2, which suggest the game may have had a planned Battle Royale mode. Naughty Dog publicly shared its intentions to only focus on single-player, but this leak shows that there was likely early development on a multiplayer mode.