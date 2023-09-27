‘Cyberpunk 2077’ adds playable ‘Doom’-inspired game with Keanu Reeves

CD Projekt Red has added a playable Doom-inspired arcade game to Cyberpunk 2077 in and amongst the expansive update 2.0 changes.

Per Kotaku, the new arcade machine is inside a church that is located on the outskirts of Night City. Specifically speaking, it is slightly north of a fast travel point on a protein farm, for those players who have likely explored a lot of the world already.

Arasaka Tower 3D lets the player step into the shoes of Johnny Silverhand (played by Keanu Reeves) as he escapes the titular headquarters after successfully bombing the building.

Navigating corridors and lifts across five levels against the clock, the player shoots oncoming enemies in a style that is evocative of old shooters like Doom and Wolfenstein 3D.

There are also secret doors in Arasaka Tower that hold new weapons and health, the latter signified by how damaged Johnny’s sunglasses get in the firefight.

Update 2.0 launched before Phantom Liberty, the paid story chapter that tasks the playable protagonist V with a secret mission from the NUSA (New United States of America).

“Paired with a fantastic performance from Idris Elba as fellow secret agent Solomon Reed, V’s crash course in espionage makes for a gripping plot, and if you liked the original game’s main story, you’ll love this one,” said Andy in his appraisal of Phantom Liberty, the one and only expansion that Cyberpunk 2077 will receive.

As well as this, CD Projekt Red announced that all future updates will roll out on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S while the last-gen versions will still get technical support.

In other gaming news, Elba released a three-track EP for a selection of his songs in Phantom Liberty, featuring a “a darker and more heavily produced sound”.