Data stolen from CD Projekt Red, including the source code for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3, has reportedly been leaked online.

Back in February, the Polish studio had been a victim of a targeted ransomware attack, where some of its internal systems had been compromised.

The perpetrator had left a ransom note, claiming to have stolen source codes for Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3, Gwent, and an unreleased version of The Witcher 3.

Shortly after the studio issued a public statement asserting that it would not give into the ransom demands, the hackers had allegedly begun auctioning the stolen source files online with a starting bid of $1million, as reported in Tom’s Guide.

The same files from the CD Projekt Red data breach have been shared online, according to databreaches.net. The website notes that “the hackers had put the stolen source code up for sale on a Russian-language forum”.

The alleged leaked files are password-protected, but a 4chan post being circulated on the ResetEra forum indicates that the password will be shared with users in exchange for a $10 donation.

CD Projekt Red has not yet responded to the news of the leak. The studio has however seen a change in personnel in recent weeks. Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, the director of The Witcher 3, had resigned following workplace bullying accusations.

Cyberpunk 2077 also has a new game director. Gabriel Amatangelo, who had previously worked in design roles for Dragon Age: Inquisition and Star Wars: The Old Republic, will oversee all future Cyberpunk 2077 expansions, patches, and DLC.