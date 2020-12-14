‘Cyberpunk 2077’ developers apologise for console bugs, offer refunds

CD Projekt Red has apologised to players following the bugs and crashes of Cyberpunk 2077 on consoles.

The game has been stable on high end PCs, but has repeatedly frozen, glitched, and crashed on consoles. CD Projekt Red recently put out a hotfix aimed at removing the crashes, but despite some stability improvements, the biggest issues remain.

The apology comes after Sony began issuing refunds to players. Prior to release, no reviewers were given access to any console codes; only PC.

In the apology, CD Projekt Red wrote: “We would like to apologise for not showing you the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered, and in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase.”

They also asked to be “given a chance,” promising two big patches coming. The first is scheduled for January, the second for February.

CD Projekt Red directed players to use the existing refund options on both PSN and Xbox Live for digital copies, and to return physical copies to the store. If players have any issues with obtaining a refund for the physical copies, they are advised to email helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com.

The refund email address will remain open until December 21.

Previously, CD Projekt Red had to apologise for a story section which caused epileptic seizures. This section was changed in the recent hotfix.

Despite all of this, Cyberpunk 2077 has had a successful launch, clearing eight million pre-orders, breaking the single player launch day record on Steam, having the biggest PC launch ever, and it has already turned a profit.