‘Cyberpunk 2077’ breaks single player record on Steam

Cyberpunk 2077 cleared 1 million concurrent players on Steam and 1 million live viewers on Twitch on its launch day (December 10).

The previous record for concurrent Steam players on launch day for a single player game was held by Fallout 4, which was released in 2015. Bethesda’s post nuclear RPG peaked at 472,000, meaning CD Projekt Red more than doubled it with Cyberpunk 2077.

Those figures put the game fourth in the all time peak list, behind PUBG, CS:GO, and Dota 2.

Advertisement

One of the players streaming the game yesterday was Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek, who pulled in over 100,000 viewers alone. He played through the games opening Corpo story for viewers.

Shroud is Twitch’s third most popular streamer, with over 8 million followers. However, Shroud had previously dismissed the hype around the game, saying: “I hope it’s not larger than a month. It’s a fucking single-player game.”

CD Projekt Red has previously issued harsh warnings to stop streamers sharing it early, although this embargo is now up.

Users playing or streaming the game might be able to spot Hideo Kojima, the Metal Gear Solid director, who has a secret cameo in Night City.

Players or viewers with epilepsy should use caution, as one of GameInformer‘s reporters suffered a seizure during her time with the review copy. This has lead to CDPR patching in a warning while working on “a more permanent solution.”