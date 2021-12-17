‘Cyberpunk 2077’ class-action settlement concluded

It’s been around a year since ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ was released. This time in 2020, fans on PC finally got to have a pretty good time with a game that had been a long time coming. However, people on consoles… well, they didn’t have such a great time, and due to bugs, glitches, and performance issues, the game was even removed from the PlayStation Store. But now, negotiations have been concluded over these issues, and the developer has agreed to pay a settlement.