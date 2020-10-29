‘Cyberpunk 2077’ crunch was “not that bad”, says CD Projekt RED head

CD Projekt RED president and co-CEO Adam Kiciński has addressed the studio’s recent crunch period for Cyberpunk 2077.

In a recent call with investors, Kiciński spoke about the six-week crunch period, especially since the studio previously said that it would be adopting a “non-obligatory crunch policy”. When asked if the game’s latest delay would relieve any crunch pressure on the development team, Kiciński said that the crush period was “not that bad – and never was”.

“Of course it’s a story that has been picked up by the media, and some people have been crunching heavily, but a large part of the team is not crunching at all since they have finished their work,” he added.

Kiciński explained that the smaller team is “happy” about the game’s delay and the extra time to finish their work. “[It’s] mostly about Q&A and engineers, programmers – but it’s not that heavy; of course, it will be extended a bit, but we have feedback from the team; they’re happy about the extra three weeks, so we don’t see any threats regarding crunch.”

Kiciński was also asked if the the newly announced three-week delay period is enough time for the studio to work out all of the game’s kinks. He said that the game is already releasable state and could have met its intended release date of November 19, but that the additional three weeks would give the team addition time to make changes and fixes.

“The first impression is crucial, and in the long run having a few things done which wouldn’t have been done in time for the 19th will work in our favor,” he added. “We feel – maybe not comfortable, but confident and are releasing on the 10th [of December].”

During the call, Kiciński also confirmed that the PC and next-gen version of the game are already ready for release. “[We] have the game ready on the PC and it plays great on both next-gen consoles,” he said. “We’re finalizing the process on the current gen.”

The investor call comes just a day after the company announced that it was delaying Cyberpunk 2077 for the third time, from November 19 to December 10. Following the postponement, Kiciński revealed that CD Projekt RED team had been received death threats due to the delay.