‘Cyberpunk 2077’ dev asks for “trust” over decision to cut content

A CD Projekt RED developer has addressed fans concerns over content that has been cut from the company’s upcoming open-world RPG game, Cyberpunk 2077.

The game’s senior level designer Miles Tost originally made a statement on the Cyberpunk discord server – which it is now also available on the CD Projekt RED forum – where he explained that it is normal for features to be cut from games early in development. He also asked fans to “trust” the developers.

“Cutting features and scope is a very normal part of development,” he explained. “You can witness it so openly with our game, because we happily gave in to community wishes and showed you that 2018 demo. Think about it. The game – two years from release.”

“Of course, we iterate and change stuff and, of course, we also will have ideas that sound great on paper but then doesn’t end up working out well in the game with all the other features,” Tost added. “Now, I understand, this is disappointing for everyone when it happens and also difficult to understand without all the context of development environment, but in this case, I just kindly ask you for your trust. Just look at stories of so many other games you might enjoy.”

Tost also touched on the amount of content Cyberpunk 2077 will provide once released, explaining that the developer is not releasing an estimate for the game’s length because “we’re notoriously bad at judging how long gametime is”. He then pointed to the estimated 100-hour gametime for The Witcher 3, which actually takes about 180 hours to complete, according to PC Gamer.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that the wall running mechanic had been cut from Cyberpunk 2077. According to level designer Max Pears, the feature was “removed due to design reasons”, although he added that “there’s still going to be a lot of flexibility in how you move, that’s for sure”.

Back in August, senior gameplay designer Pawel Kapala also revealed that the studio was not “100 per cent happy” with the game’s melee combat. “We’re still a couple of months before release, and I’m actually right now working on melee. We’re spending a lot of time trying to perfect that,” he said.

Cyberpunk 2077 is the first game from CD Projekt RED outside of its popular The Witcher franchise. It is scheduled for release on November 19 for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Google Stadia.