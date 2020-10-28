News Gaming News

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ dev responds to death threats following delay: “We are people, just like you”

Design lead Andrzej Zawadzk says the threats are “unacceptable”

By Surej Singh
Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077. Credit: CD Projekt RED

Cyberpunk 2077 design lead Andrzej Zawadzki has condemned the death threats that have been sent to him and the CD Projekt RED team after they announced the game’s latest delay.

Zawadzki and his team have reportedly received a number of death threats following the further postponement of Cyberpunk 2077 – the third so far, from November 19 to December 10. The design lead has since denounced the threats, calling them out for being “unacceptable”.

“I understand you’re feeling angry, disappointed and want to voice your opinion about it”, he wrote. “However, sending death threats to the developers is absolutely unacceptable and just wrong. We are people, just like you.”

Reception towards the game’s delay has largely been mixed, with some fans expressing their support and understanding. Meanwhile others have cancelled their pre-orders of the game and have slammed the studio for not living up to their previous promise of no more delays.

CD Projekt RED explained that the delay was due to “shipping the game on current-gen, next-gen, and PC at the same time”, which forced the team to test nine different versions of the game. This resulted in a three-week delay to “make sure everything works well and every version runs smoothly”.

Cyberpunk 2077 will now be released on December 10 for PCPS4Xbox One and Google Stadia. The game will also be playable on the PS5Xbox Series X and Series S through backwards compatibility, although a full next-gen version is expected to released in the future.

Most recently, Insomniac Games’ Bryan Intihar revealed that he had been the target of multiple threats following the reveal of Peter Parker’s recasting in the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered.

