‘Cyberpunk 2077’ developer responds to reports of mandatory overtime

Following a report that CD Projekt Red was making a 6-day working weeks mandatory ahead of Cyberpunk 2077’s launch, the company has responded.

Originally, it was alleged that a leaked email from studio head Adam Badowski informed employees about the change. As part of the new regime, a 6-day working week would be enforced throughout the upcoming weeks to the games launch on November 10, instructing staff that they would now have to work one additional day over the weekend.

Badowski has since responded to the report on Twitter, claiming that it “is one of the hardest decisions” he has ever had to make, and that “the majority of the team understands.”

“These last 6 weeks are our final sprint on a project we’ve (CD Projekt Red) all spent much of our lives on,” Badowski said. “The majority of the team understands that push, especially in light of the fact that we’ve just sent the game to cert and every day brings us visibly closer to shipping a game we want to be proud of.

“This is one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make, but everyone is well compensated for every extra hour they put in,” Badowski continued. “And like in recent years, 10% of the annual profit our company generates in 2020 will be split directly among the team.”

You can read Badowski’s original statement below:

Bloomberg’s report on the matter stated that CD Projekt Red employees have been in “crunch” for over a year now, which is against co-founder Marcin Iwiński’s original stance of taking a “non-obligatory crunch policy.”

Last month (August), the developer mentioned that it still wasn’t “100 per cent happy” with Cyberpunk 2077’s melee combat, claiming that “melee in a first-person game is extremely difficult.” However, senior gameplay designer Pawel Kapala remained confident that the system would be polished for launch.

After multiple delays earlier this year, Cyberpunk 2077 is expected to release on November 10 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. The game will also be available through backwards compatibility on the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles, with a next-gen upgrade in the works.